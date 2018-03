(FILES) In this file picture taken on March 10, 2018 Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski waves to the press upon arriving at the Diplomatic Academy in Santiago for a meeting with Chile's President-elect Sebastian Pinera, on the eve of the latter's inauguration. Peru President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, accused of bribe-taking in the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht scandal, announced his resignation on March 21, 2018 after the opposition alleged the embattled president was trying to buy votes ahead of an impeachment ballot. / AFP PHOTO / CLAUDIO REYES