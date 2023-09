OIEA lamenta la ‘disminución del interés’ por la escalada nuclear iraní

A handout picture provided by Iran's Defence Ministry on May 25, 2023, shows the testing of the fourth generation Khorramshahr ballistic missile, named Khaibar, at an undisclosed location. Iran's defence ministry unveiled a new ballistic missile with a range of 2,000 kilometres (1,242 miles) and a capacity to carry warheads weighing over a tonne. The Kheibar missile -- the latest version of the Khorramshahr which is Iran's longest-range missile to date -- was unveiled alongside a replica of the Al-Aqsa mosque in east Jerusalem, in a live broascast on state television. (Photo by IRANIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY / AFP) / == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HO /IRANIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY WEBSITE" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS == (-/AFP)