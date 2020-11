TOPSHOT - A family with their belongings try to cross a flooded road with a small boat after the passage of Hurricane Iota in Bilwi, Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua on November 18, 2020. - Iota's death toll rose to over 30 on November 18, 2020 after the storm unleashed mudslides, smashed infrastructure and left thousands homeless in its wake across Central America, revisiting areas devastated by Hurricane Eta just two weeks ago. Iota made landfall in Nicaragua as a "catastrophic" Category 5 hurricane Monday, but its remnants will continue to be deadly through Thursday even as 2020's biggest Atlantic storm subsided over El Salvador. (Photo by INTI OCON / AFP)