Neighborhood residents demonstrate outside the residence of Uruguay's ambassador to Peru after former Peruvian President Alan Garc�a requested asylum in the premises following a court order banning him from leaving the country for 18 months due to an investigation into alleged bribes paid by Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, on November 18, 2018 in Lima. - Former president Alan Garcia has sought asylum in the embassy of Uruguay in Lima after being barred from leaving the country pending a corruption investigation. (Photo by CRIS BOURONCLE / AFP)