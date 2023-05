La desinformación mina esperanzas de migrantes de llegar a Estados Unidos

TOPSHOT - A migrant man crosses through the banks of the Rio Grande to be processed by the Border Patrol El Paso Sector, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on May 10, 2023. A surge of migrants is expected at the US-Mexico border cities as President Biden administration is officially ending its use of Title 42. On May 11, President Joe Biden's administration will lift Title 42, the strict protocol implemented by previous president Donald Trump to deny entry to migrants and expel asylum seekers based on the Covid pandemic emergency. (Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ / AFP) (HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP)