Chile reivindica compromiso con la democracia en el 50 aniversario del golpe de Augusto Pinochet

Chilean President Gabriel Boric and his partner Irina Karamanos arrive to La Moneda Presidential Palace to attend a ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Chile's dictatorship in Santiago, on September 11, 2023. The president of Chile, the leftist Gabriel Boric, leads a series of events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the coup d'�tat that overthrew the government of Salvador Allende, with the presence of Latin American leaders and Tom Morello, guitarist of Rage Against the Machine. (Photo by Javier TORRES / AFP) (JAVIER TORRES/AFP)