Tragedia de los internados indígenas sacude a la sociedad canadiense

TOPSHOT - A family walks through a field where flags and solar lights now mark the site where human remains were discovered in unmarked graves at the former Marieval Indian Residential School site on Cowessess First Nation, Saskatchewan on June 26, 2021. - More than 750 unmarked graves have been found near a former Catholic boarding school for indigenous children in western Canada, a tribal leader said Thursday -- the second such shock discovery in less than a month. (Photo by Geoff Robins / AFP) (GEOFF ROBINS/AFP)