Fallos judiciales desafían la estabilidad democrática en Guatemala previo al balotaje

Guatemalan candidate for the National Union of Hope party and former first lady (2008�2011), Sandra Torres, greets supporters during the launch of her campaign for the runoff election in San Jose Pinula, Guatemala, on July 15, 2023. The Guatemalan Attorney General's office said Friday it would not drop an investigation into the party of presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo, but insisted this would not interfere with the August 20 vote. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) (STRINGER/AFP)