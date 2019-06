(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 27, 2019 shows the logos of Italian-US carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and French auto maker Renault. - Renault's board of directors will meet on June 4, 2019 to formulate its response to a merger proposal by Fiat Chrysler, which is likely to lead to talks aimed at creating the world's third-largest automaker, the company said. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)