Dear Indiana I just want to let you know I was in the venue today .I rehearsed and started doing glam.Due to a security threat that is under investigation the show was canceled.My safety and your safety first .I want to thank the promoters we have already rescheduled the show. Im so sorry guys I never dealt with a situation like this before and I’m not taking any chances.I love you guys ❤️❤️.