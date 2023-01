Kevin Spacey se declara no culpable de nuevos cargos de agresión sexual en Reino Unido

Actor Kevin Spacey enters the courtroom with his attorneys Juliane Balliro, front, and Alan Jackson, right, for arraignment on a charge of indecent assault and battery on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in district court in Nantucket, Mass. The Oscar-winning actor is accused of groping the teenage son of a former Boston TV anchor in 2016 in the crowded bar at the Club Car in Nantucket. (Nicole Harnishfeger/The Inquirer and Mirror via AP, Pool) (Nicole Harnishfeger/AP)