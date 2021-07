Brasil atrae a artistas

Expandir Reproducción automática 1 de 5

Bing Presents "The Details" Official Cast Dinner and After-Party - 2011 Park City PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 24: Actors Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher attend Bing Presents "The Details" Official Cast Dinner and After-Party on January 24, 2011 in Park City, Utah. Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Bing/AFP== FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == (Michael Buckner)