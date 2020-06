(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 07, 2016 producer David Guillod attends Moet & Chandon Celebrates 25 Years at the Golden Globes in West Hollywood, California. - Hollywood producer David Guillod surrendered to authorities in Santa Barbara County on June 22, 2020, after a three-year investigation culminated in him being charged with the rape or sexual assault of three women. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)