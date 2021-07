Boca Juniors presenta apelación ante Conmebol por caso de agresión a jugadores de River

Expandir Reproducción automática 1 de 11

Supporters of Boca Juniors cheer their team before the Copa Libertadores 2015 quarterfinals second leg football match against River Plate at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on May 14, 2015. The match was suspended when Boca Juniors' fans pepper sprayed River Plate players before the start of the second half. AFP PHOTO / ALEJANDRO PAGNI (ALEJANDRO PAGNI)