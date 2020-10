This handout picture posted on September 21, 2020 on the Instagram account of @navalny shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia Navalnaya in Berlin's Charite hospital. - Russian opponent Alexei Navalny posted a photo on Instagram showing him and his wife Yulia Navalnaya posing for a picture in the German hospital where he is being treated, proof of his recovery from his suspected poisoning in late August. (Photo by - / Instagram account @navalny / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Instagram account @navalny / handout" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS