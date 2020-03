View this post on Instagram

How Long Coronavirus Stays Active on Surfaces⁠ ⁠ A new unpublished, un-peer reviewed analysis has received some attention in recent days for its findings that the #COVID19 virus can remain viable in the air for up to 3 hours, on copper for up to 4 hours, on cardboard up to 24 hours and on plastic and stainless steel up to 2 to 3 days. ⁠ ⁠ To date, there have been no published studies specifically looking at the novel #Coronavirus but there was research published this past February in The Journal of Hospital Infection which analyzed several dozen previously published papers on human coronaviruses. While it did not include #COVID_19, it may provide a better idea of how long this pathogen can survive outside of the body. ⁠ ⁠ The authors concluded that if this new coronavirus resembles other human coronaviruses, such as its "cousins" that cause #SARS and #MERS, it can stay on surfaces — such as metal, glass or plastic — for as long as nine days. ⁠ ⁠ This is in comparison to flu viruses which can last on surfaces for only about 48 hours.⁠ ⁠ But there are some important caveats to consider. Some #coronavirus don't remain active for as long at temperatures higher than 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius). ⁠ ⁠ The authors also found that coronaviruses can be effectively wiped away by common household disinfectants. ⁠ ⁠ For now that is the best information we have.⁠ ⁠ To follow the continually updated coronavirus dashboard, tap the link in our bio and bookmark the page.⁠ ⁠ ⁠ ⁠ ⁠