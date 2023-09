Rusia niega que se haya firmado acuerdo durante visita de líder norcoreano

This pool image distributed by Sputnik agency shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) shaking hands during their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur region on September 13, 2023, ahead of planned talks that could lead to a weapons deal with Russian President. (Photo by Vladimir SMIRNOV / POOL / AFP) (VLADIMIR SMIRNOV/AFP)