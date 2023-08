¿Por qué la pugna entre Nicolás Maduro y el Partido Comunista de Venezuela?

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 6, 2020, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gestures while delivering a press conference at a polling station at the Simon Rodriguez school in Fuerte Tiuna, Caracas, during Venezuela's legislative elections. - The United States said on January 3, 2023, it still did not consider Nicolas Maduro to be the legitimate president of Venezuela and would maintain sanctions after the fledgling opposition dissolved its "interim government." President Joe Biden's administration said that Venezuelan government assets in the United States, notably of the state oil company, would remain legally under the authority of the opposition-led National Assembly, which was elected in 2015 but has been disempowered by Maduro's leftist government. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) (YURI CORTEZ/AFP)