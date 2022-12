El presidente de Sudáfrica asegura que no dimitirá, pese al escándalo de los billetes

In this file photo taken on July 29, 2022 South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa laughs as he addresses Africa natinal Congress (ANC) delegates at the National Recreation Center (Nasrec) in Johannesburg during the first day of the party's National Policy Conference. - President Cyril Ramaphosa was in talks with South Africa's ruling party late Thursday as pressure mounted for him to quit or be forced from office over a cash burglary at his farm that he allegedly covered up. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP) (PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP)