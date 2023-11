Donald Trump se enfrenta al juez en su juicio por fraude financiero en Nueva York

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves court for a lunch break during his trial in New York State Supreme Court on November 06, 2023 in New York City. Trump is testifying in the civil fraud trial that alleges that he and his two sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump conspired to inflate his net worth on financial statements provided to banks and insurers to secure loans. New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued seeking $250 million in damages. His sons testified in the trial last week and his daughter Ivanka Trump is scheduled to testify on Wednesday after her lawyers were unable to block her testimony. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by David Dee Delgado / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (DAVID DEE DELGADO/Getty Images via AFP)