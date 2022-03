Emblemática cárcel de la era Somoza alberga presos por protestas en Nicaragua

Estas personas pedían información en la entrada a la cárcel de El Chipote, en Managua, sobre familiares arrestados durante las protestas contra el gobierno. People ask for information about their relatives arrested during protests against President Ortega's government, at "El Chipote" prison in Managua on June 13, 2018. Nicaragua's influential bishops announced Wednesday they would convene opposing government and civil representatives this week in a bid to revive talks aimed at ending a violent political crisis that has left at least 152 dead. / AFP PHOTO / INTI OCON (AFP)