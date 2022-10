Rusia responde con crueldad tras la explosión en Crimea: bombardea la capital de Ucrania

Cyclists ride past a mall which was destroyed in early March 2022 near Irpin on Vokzalnaya street, which links the Ukrainian cities of Bucha and Irpin, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine on July 3, 2022. - Three months have passed since AFP journalists discovered, on April 2, in Yablunska Street, 20 bodies of slaughtered civilians, the first indications of the atrocities and destruction committed during the Russian occupation of these suburbs of northwestern Kiev, once prized for their calm and proximity to nature. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP)