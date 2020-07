US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at Marienborg Castle, the Prime Minister's Residence in Copenhagen, Denmark - A year after the US and Denmark butted heads over US President's offer to buy Greenland, his secretary of state Mike Pompeo is visiting the Nordic country on July 22, 2020, with Arctic issues at the top of the agenda. (Photo by Thibault Savary / various sources / AFP)