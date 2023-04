Líder salvadoreño de la pandilla MS-13 es detenido en Estados Unidos

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 28, 2022 Handout picture released by the press secretary of the Salvadorean Presidency on March 28, 2022 showing members of the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs under custody during the weekend at the prison in Ciudad Barrios, El Salvador, after the rise in homicide figures that occurred over the past weekend. - Leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) fled to Mexico to avoid the war declared against gangs by President Nayib Bukele in El Salvador, where arrests without warrants will continue for at least another month, the Minister of Justice and Security, Gustavo Villatoro, said in local TV on June 21, 2022. El Salvador has arrested thousands suspected gang members since President Nayib Bukele launched a "war" in March on criminal groups terrorizing the country. (Photo by EL SALVADOR'S PRESIDENCY PRESS OFFICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / SALVADOREAN PRESIDENCY" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (-/AFP)