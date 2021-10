Citi ve buen ambiente internacional para que Costa Rica emita eurobonos

FILE - In this Thursday, March 16, 2017, file photo, a customer enters a Citibank branch, in New York. On Wednesday, June 28, 2017, the Federal Reserve gave the green light to all 34 of the biggest banks in the U.S. to raise their dividends and buy back shares, judging their financial foundations sturdy enough to withstand a major economic downturn. Those allowed to raise dividends or repurchase shares include the four biggest U.S. banks: JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Mark Lennihan)