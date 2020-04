Tailor Thomas Rae poses for a photograph at his workshop producing free scrubs for the National Health Service (NHS) in Glasgow on April 16, 2020. - Thomas Rae, is at work on a sewing machine, stitching together an item that just six weeks ago he had only ever seen in hospitals. Rae, 56, runs a string of tailors across Scotland's industrial capital, Glasgow. He has worked in the field for decades, but making scrubs for nurses and doctors who are on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic, is something completely new. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY STUART GRAHAM