Estados Unidos multa a UBS con $268,5 millones por ‘mala praxis’ de Credit Suisse con Archegos

A photograph shows a logo of Swiss giant bank UBS in front of a logo of Credit Suisse bank in Zurich on March 19, 2023. - The heads of Switzerland's two biggest banks were set for further talks on March 19, 2023, in which UBS could salvage Credit Suisse, which required a $53.7 billion rescue last week over growing doubts about its solvency. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP)