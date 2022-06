¡Nos vamos a Qatar con Veinsa Motors!

Selección partido Catar Costa Rica's goalkeeper Keylor Navas (C) punches the ball clear during the FIFA World Cup 2022 inter-confederation play-offs match between Costa Rica and New Zealand on June 14, 2022, at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in the Qatari city of Ar-Rayyan. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP) (KARIM JAAFAR/AFP)