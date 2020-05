(FILES) In this file photo former NBA star and owner of Charlotte Hornets team Michael Jordan looks on as he addresses a press conference ahead of the NBA basketball match between Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets at The AccorHotels Arena in Paris on January 24, 2020. - Michael Jordan believes the Chicago Bulls 1990s NBA dynasty would have stayed together for at least one more season if team chiefs had backed coach Phil Jackson. The retired legend made his comments in the last chapter of hit documentary "The Last Dance", saying he would have re-signed a one-year deal had management kept the team together, including Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen and Jackson. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)