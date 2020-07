View this post on Instagram

Delving deep into the world of enchantment the image of couture conjures up, the House is pleased to unveil the Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 Haute Couture collection by @MariaGraziaChiuri in the form of an exclusive film directed by @MatteoGarroneOfficial. Featuring a cast of fantastical characters, the miniature marvels are brought to life as dream-inducing creations. Click the link in bio to discover the film in its entirety. #DiorCouture