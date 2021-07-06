La casa de modas Christian Dior volvió a la presencialidad en una pasarela durante la Semana de la Moda de París. La firma propuso una colección optimista y rica en tejidos, con trajes de lana, sedas bordadas, terciopelos y unos vestidos de sastrería más sobria y urbana.
1 de 23A model presents a creation for Christian Dior during the Women's Fall-Winter 2021-2022 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris on July 5, 2021. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
2 de 23A model presents a creation for Christian Dior during the Women's Fall-Winter 2021-2022 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris on July 5, 2021. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
3 de 23A model presents a creation for Christian Dior during the Women's Fall-Winter 2021-2022 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris on July 5, 2021. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
4 de 23A model presents a creation for Christian Dior during the Women's Fall-Winter 2021-2022 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris on July 5, 2021. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
5 de 23A model presents a creation for Christian Dior during the Women's Fall-Winter 2021-2022 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris on July 5, 2021. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
6 de 23A model presents a creation for Christian Dior during the Women's Fall-Winter 2021-2022 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris on July 5, 2021. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
7 de 23A model presents a creation for Christian Dior during the Women's Fall-Winter 2021-2022 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris on July 5, 2021. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
8 de 23A model presents a creation of the Haute Couture collection during a preview at the Christian Dior fashion house headquarters in Paris, on July 3, 2021. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP)
9 de 23A model presents a creation for Christian Dior during the Women's Fall-Winter 2021-2022 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris on July 5, 2021. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
10 de 23A model presents a creation for Christian Dior during the Women's Fall-Winter 2021-2022 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris on July 5, 2021. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
11 de 23A model presents a creation for Christian Dior during the Women's Fall-Winter 2021-2022 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris on July 5, 2021. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
12 de 23A model presents a creation for Christian Dior during the Women's Fall-Winter 2021-2022 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris on July 5, 2021. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
13 de 23A model presents a creation for Christian Dior during the Women's Fall-Winter 2021-2022 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris on July 5, 2021. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
14 de 23A model presents a creation for Christian Dior during the Women's Fall-Winter 2021-2022 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris on July 5, 2021. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
15 de 23A model presents a creation for Christian Dior during the Women's Fall-Winter 2021-2022 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris on July 5, 2021. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
16 de 23A model presents a creation for Christian Dior during the Women's Fall-Winter 2021-2022 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris on July 5, 2021. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
17 de 23A model presents a creation for Christian Dior during the Women's Fall-Winter 2021-2022 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris on July 5, 2021. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
18 de 23A model presents a creation for Christian Dior during the Women's Fall-Winter 2021-2022 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris on July 5, 2021. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
19 de 23A model presents a creation for Christian Dior during the Women's Fall-Winter 2021-2022 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris on July 5, 2021. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
20 de 23A model presents a creation for Christian Dior during the Women's Fall-Winter 2021-2022 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris on July 5, 2021. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
21 de 23A model presents a creation for Christian Dior during the Women's Fall-Winter 2021-2022 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris on July 5, 2021. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
22 de 23A model presents a creation for Christian Dior during the Women's Fall-Winter 2021-2022 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris on July 5, 2021. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
23 de 23A model presents a creation for Christian Dior during the Women's Fall-Winter 2021-2022 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris on July 5, 2021. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
“La Alta Costura despierta deseos insospechados y revela la existencia de lo que no conocíamos. Como la vanguardia, hace visible lo que no se ve. A través de una mezcla de arte y savoir-faire extraordinario, define los anhelos de un mundo en medio de una profunda transformación”, se puede leer en el comunicado de la firma y plasmado en los diseños de cada pieza en las que destacó el movimiento tanto en su estructuras asimétricas como en sus texturas.
El juego de texturas al mezclar piezas con detalles de plumas con otras de seda, o satén y diseños asimétricos, ideal para reflejar la esencia de la mujer moderna que tanto a buscado representar esta firma.