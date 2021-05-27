Patricio Altamirano. 18 noviembre, 2014
El principal atractivo del juego amistoso entre Portugal y Argentina es el choque de sus máximas estrellas: Cristiano Ronaldo y Lionel Messi.

Archirrivales en el fútbol español con sus equipos, Real Madrid y Barcelona, ambas estrellas del balompié mundial se encontraron este martes en Old Traffor para animar un compromiso sin presiones.

El momento más importante se dio antes de iniciar el partido.

Ambos capitanes, con sus equipos, se saludaron en el túnel de salida y saltaron al terreno de juego como líderes de sus selecciones.

Asimismo, antes del pitazo inicial, CR7 y Messi intercambiaron escudos y se estrecharon la mano, junto al cuerpo arbitral que imparte justicia en este llamativo enfrentamiento.

Los medios de comunicación siguieron de cerca este acontecimiento por el morbo que produce entre los aficionados.