1 de 11JSG02. MANCHESTER (R.UNIDO), 18/11/2014.- El jugador de Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo (2-i) y Lionel Messi de Argentina (2-d) se saludan hoy, martes 18 de noviembre de 2014, antes de un partido amistoso en el estadio Old Trafford en Manchester (R.Unido). EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO
2 de 11Argentina striker Lionel Messi (R) shakes hands with Portugal's striker Cristiano Ronaldo (L) ahead of kick off of the international friendly football match between the Argentina and Portugal at Old Trafford in Manchester on November 18, 2014. AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS
4 de 11JSG04. MANCHESTER (R.UNIDO), 18/11/2014.- El jugador de Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo (i) y Lionel Messi de Argentina (d) forman hoy, martes 18 de noviembre de 2014, en el campo de juego antes de un partido amistoso en el estadio Old Trafford en Manchester (R.Unido). EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO
5 de 11JSG01. MANCHESTER (R.UNIDO), 18/11/2014.- El jugador de Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo (i) y Lionel Messi de Argentina (d) ingresan hoy, martes 18 de noviembre de 2014, al campo de juego antes de un partido amistoso en el estadio Old Trafford en Manchester (R.Unido). EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO
6 de 11Lionel Messi of Argentina lines up before the start of the International Friendly soccer match against Portugal at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester, England, Tuesday Nov. 18, 2014. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
7 de 11Fans take photos and hold a placard supporting Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, a former Manchester United player, during the International Friendly soccer match against Argentina at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester, England, Tuesday Nov. 18, 2014. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
8 de 11Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, left, and Lionel Messi of Argentina stand next to each other during their International Friendly soccer match at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester, England, Tuesday Nov. 18, 2014. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
9 de 11Lionel Messi of Argentina, left, stands next to Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal before their International Friendly soccer match at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester, England, Tuesday Nov. 18, 2014. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
10 de 11Lionel Messi of Argentina, right, and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, second right, lead the teams out before their International Friendly soccer match at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester, England, Tuesday Nov. 18, 2014. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
11 de 11Lionel Messi of Argentina, right, greets Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal before their International Friendly soccer match at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester, England, Tuesday Nov. 18, 2014. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Redacción
El principal atractivo del juego amistoso entre Portugal y Argentina es el choque de sus máximas estrellas: Cristiano Ronaldo y Lionel Messi.
Archirrivales en el fútbol español con sus equipos, Real Madrid y Barcelona, ambas estrellas del balompié mundial se encontraron este martes en Old Traffor para animar un compromiso sin presiones.
El momento más importante se dio antes de iniciar el partido.
Ambos capitanes, con sus equipos, se saludaron en el túnel de salida y saltaron al terreno de juego como líderes de sus selecciones.
Asimismo, antes del pitazo inicial, CR7 y Messi intercambiaron escudos y se estrecharon la mano, junto al cuerpo arbitral que imparte justicia en este llamativo enfrentamiento.
Los medios de comunicación siguieron de cerca este acontecimiento por el morbo que produce entre los aficionados.