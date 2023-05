El príncipe Andrés se aferra a su mansión real y desafía al rey Carlos III

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 11, 2021, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, speaks during a television interview outside the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor. - A US judge on January 12, 2022 denied Prince Andrew's plea to dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit brought against the British royal, paving the way for the case to proceed, a court filing showed. (Photo by Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP) (STEVE PARSONS/AFP)