This is the 17th dive of the #CostaRicaDeep expedition taking place at Seamount 4 near Costa Rica. The team will be taking ROV SuBastian to a depth of 1250m for an exploratory dive. The focus will be on collecting Xenophyophores, sponges, and corals along with other interesting fauna. schmidtocean.org/cruise/costa-rican-deep-sea-connections