Terror en partido en México: medios reportan muertes, pero autoridades las descartan

Supporters of Atlas fight with supporters of Queretaro during the Mexican Clausura tournament football match between Queretaro and Atlas at Corregidora stadium in Queretaro, Mexico on March 5, 2022. - A match between Mexican football clubs was called off March 5, 2022 after violence by opposing fans spilled onto the field. The game between Queretaro and Atlas at La Corregidora stadium in the city of Queretaro -- the ninth round of the 2022 Clausura football tournament -- was in its 63rd minute when fights between opposing fans broke out. (Photo by AFP) (STR/AFP)