Picture released by Aton Chile showing an employee of the Electoral Service of Chile (Servel) displaying to the press, the ballot that will be used in the upcoming referendum to change the country's military dictatorship-era constitution, at a polling station in Santiago, on October 23, 2020. - Chileans will vote in a referendum on whether to replace the constitution enacted under former dictator Augusto Pinochet, who ruled from 1973-90 -- one of the key demands when the protest movement began in October 2019. Voters will be asked two questions on October 25: do they want a new constitution and who should draft it. (Photo by Javier SALVO / ATON CHILE / AFP) / Chile OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE