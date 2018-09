Maldives' opposition presidential candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, center, jumps as he walks in a street march with is supporters in Male, Maldives, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Solih, the only contender in Sunday's election against incumbent President Yameen Abdul Gayoom, is backed by former President Mohamed Nasheed who is now living in exile in neighboring Sri Lanka. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)