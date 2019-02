View this post on Instagram

This is a truly sad day. To say I knew this gentle man that changed how we all looked at the world, is an honour. My heart goes out to his loved ones and to all that felt his delicate and spectacular touch on an industry that is so crowded with characters. He held his place high above all and his sharp wit and mind blew us all away. A true icon... One that will be missed for many, many years to come and will always be responsible for so much creative genius. Thank you Karl for all the beauty and for seeing the world through those iconic glasses that were truly rose-tinted with a vision that was like no other. You will be very missed... And always loved x