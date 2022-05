Trump y Biden se ‘enfrentan’ por la Asociación Nacional del Rifle tras la masacre en Texas

(COMBO) This combination of file pictures shows US President Donald Trump (R) and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. - President Donald Trump said on January 8, 202, he would not attend his successor Joe Biden's inauguration after repeatedly rejecting the election result as a fraud and his supporters violently storming the US Capitol in Washington. "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump tweeted, without giving a reason for not attending. (Photos by JIM BOURG / AFP) (JIM BOURG/AFP)