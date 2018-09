TOPSHOT - People stand on booths at a polling station during the Swedish general elections in Stockholm on September 9, 2018. - The polls opened for Swedish legislative elections today with the far-right expected to notch up a record score as voters unhappy about immigration punish one of the few remaining left-wing governments in Europe. Opinion polls suggest the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats (SD) could garner between 16 and 25 percent of the vote, making it one of the biggest parties and almost impossible to predict the make-up of the next government. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)