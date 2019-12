In this framegrab taken from Associated Press Television News on Thursday Dec. 19, 2019, Catalonia's former regional president Carles Puigdemont, left, and Toni Comín have a celebration via video conference in Waterloo, Belgium with other Catalan leaders. Europe's top court ruled Thursday that a former vice president of Spain's Catalonia region, Oriol Junqueras, who is serving a prison sentence for launching a banned independence referendum should have the right to parliamentary immunity. (APTN via AP)