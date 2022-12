Crece el descontento en Perú mientras sucesora de Castillo negocia nuevo gobierno

TOPSHOT - A man clashes with riot police during a demonstration demanding the release of ex-President Pedro Castillo and the closure of the Peruvian Congress, in Lima, on December 8, 2022, a day after Castillo's impeachment. - Castillo was replaced by his deputy on the eve, in a dizzying series of events in the country that has long been prone to political upheaval. Peru has had six presidents in six years in a headspinning political environment where governments topple like dominos, many dogged by corruption scandals in a country with a massive gulf between rich and poor. (Photo by Ernesto BENAVIDES / AFP) (ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP)