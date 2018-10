Turkish police cordons off the area around an underground car park, on October 22, 2018 in Istanbul, after they found an abandoned car belonging to the Saudi consulate, three weeks after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate. - Saudi Arabia has finally admitted that Khashoggi was killed inside the consulate in what Ankara now says was a "savagely planned" murder. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)