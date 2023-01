Gobierno británico pierde pista de 200 niños migrantes que llegaron sin sus padres

TOPSHOT - Honduran migrant children heading in a caravan to the US, travel on a truck near Pijijiapan, southern Mexico on October 26, 2018. - The Pentagon is expected to deploy about 800 troops to the US-Mexico border, two US officials told AFP on Thursday, after President Donald Trump said the military would help tackle a "national emergency" and called on a caravan of US-bound migrants to turn around. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (AFP)