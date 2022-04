Caso de Debanhi Escobar: México se manifiesta para exigir justicia este domingo

#DebanhiEscobar 💔💔🕊

Tengo tantas ganas de llorar por alguien que no conozco!!!

Her "friends" left her alone @ a party, the Uber never came & she waited alone out in the street, 12 days later she was found dead in a hotel!

Pls God protect her family 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/ZtlpxThQYY