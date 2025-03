‘Hijo espiritual’ de Marine Le Pen emerge como opción electoral de ultraderecha en Francia

President of the parliamentary group of the French far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party, Marine Le Pen arrives at the Paris courthouse for her trial verdict on suspicion of embezzlement of European public funds, in Paris, on March 31, 2025. A French court sentenced on March 31, 2025 far-right leader Marine Le Pen to a five-year ban on running for office with immediate effect, throwing into doubt her bid to stand for President in 2027. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)

(ALAIN JOCARD/AFP)