La guerra en los juegos infantiles: La impactante realidad para los niños ucranianos

A young boy stands on a destroyed car, waving a Ukrainian flag, at a former Russian checkpoint at the entrance of Kherson as local residents celebrate the liberation of the city, on November 13, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. - Ukrainians in the liberated southern city of Kherson expressed a sense of relief on November 11, 2022, after months of Russian occupation. There were no scenes of jubilation on November 13, 2022, an AFP correspondent said, but many locals said they felt a great sense of relief after Kyiv had wrested back control of the city. (Photo by AFP) (-/AFP)