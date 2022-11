Defensa antiaérea de Ucrania sometida a intensa presión en medio de diluvio de fuego ruso

This photograph taken on November 3, 2022 shows a Ukrainian border guard carrying an Anglo-Swedish NLAW anti-tank missile launcher at a fortified position near the Ukrainian border with Russia and with Belarus. - The Ukrainian army expressed its alarm to the "growing threat" of a new Russian offensive from its northern neighbor and Moscow ally as Belarus announced the creation of a new joint force with Russia, with up to 9,000 Russian troops and about 170 tanks, to be deployed on its territory. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP)