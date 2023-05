Grupo paramilitar ruso dice que ejército de Putin huye de Bajmut y que defensas ‘se derrumban’

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 13, 2023 Polish and Ukrainian soldiers train with a Leopard 2 A4 tank during a training at the Swietoszow Military Base in Swietoszow, western Poland. - Poland will send 10 Leopard tanks to Ukraine this week, Polish defence minister said on March 7, 2023. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP) (WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP)