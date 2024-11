Decenas de muertos en Gaza y Líbano en nuevos bombardeos israelíes

Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese city of Baalbeck in the Bekaa valley on September 23, 2024, home to the ancient Roman ruins and the six columns that remain standing at the Temple of Jupiter. Israeli air strikes killed 274 people, including 21 children, in south Lebanon on September 23, the Lebanese health minister said, in by far the deadliest cross-border escalation since war erupted in Gaza on October 7. (Photo by Nidal SOLH / AFP)

(NIDAL SOLH/AFP)